Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall - Fed

 NEW YORK, Aug 25 Foreign central banks' overall
holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve
fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed
on Thursday.
 The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $1.169 billion in the week ended
Aug. 24 to stand at $3.484 trillion.
 The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $3.423 billion to
stand at $2.749 trillion.
 Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, rose
by $2.253 billion to stand at $734.6 billion.
 Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years, and own over a
quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

