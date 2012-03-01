Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fell - Fed

NEW YORK, March 1 Foreign central banks'
overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal
Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank
showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $1.384 billion in the week ended
Feb. 29, to stand at $3.46 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $4.25 billion to stand
at $2.719 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, rose
by $2.87 billion to stand at $741 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.