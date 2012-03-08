Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall - Fed

NEW YORK, March 8 Foreign central banks'
overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal
Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank
showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $318 million in the week ended March
7, to stand at $3.459 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $1.273 billion to stand
at $2.720 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell
by $1.59 billion to stand at $739 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly in Asia, have been huge
buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter
of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two
foreign holders of Treasuries.
The full Fed report can be found on: