Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed

NEW YORK, March 29 Foreign central banks'
overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal
Reserve ro se i n the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank
showed on Thu rsday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks r ose $5.59 billion i n the week ended
Ma rch 28, to stand at $3 .475 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt r ose b y $ 7.425 billion t o stand
at $2 .741 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fe ll
by $1. 835 billion to stand at $73 3.9 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
