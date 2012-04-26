Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed

NEW YORK, April 26 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve ro se i n the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thu rsday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose $ 5.271 b illion in the week ended Ap ril 25, to stand at $3 .489 tr illion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt r ose by $8 .193 b illion to stand at $2. 772 tr illion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fe ll by $2. 922 bil lion to stand at $717 .2 bil lion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

