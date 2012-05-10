Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall - Fed

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
NEW YORK May 10 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $6.959 billion in the week ended May 9, to stand at $3.490 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $6.445 billion to stand at $2.776 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell by $514 million to stand at $714.5 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: