Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall - Fed

NEW YORK May 31 Foreign central banks' overall
holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve
fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed
on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $535 million in the week ended May
30, to stand at $3.509 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $181 million to stand
at $2.788 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell
by $355 million to stand at $721 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
