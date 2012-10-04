Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall - Fed

NEW YORK Oct 4 Foreign central banks' overall
holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve
fe ll i n the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed
on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $ 9 billion i n the week ended Oct. 3,
to stand at $3 . 6 tr illion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt f ell by $ 1 0.3 billion t o stand
at $2 . 9 tr illion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, ro se
by $1. 3 bil lion to stand at $70 5 bil lion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
The full Fed report can be found on: