Foreign central banks' US debt holdings - Fed

METALS-Copper dips as supply fears ease but heads for second quarterly gain

(Updates with closing prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, March 31 Copper fell more than 1 percent on Friday as the end of a strike at Peru's biggest copper mine dampened fears of reduced supply that had driven the metal higher this quarter, though upbeat economic data from China lent support. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde facility will resume work on Friday after voting to end a near three-week strike that had halved output, the union said late on Thursday.