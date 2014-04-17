Foreign central banks' US debt holdings - Fed

BRIEF-Suncor looking at more opportunities for oil sands consolidation
* CEO says continues to evaluate opportunities to consolidate in oil sands, but bar for acquisitions is high.
NEW YORK, April 17 For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)
* CEO says continues to evaluate opportunities to consolidate in oil sands, but bar for acquisitions is high.
April 27 United Parcel Service Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly net profit on Thursday as revenue grew across its domestic and international package delivery segments and as well as freight and supply chain operations.
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)