Foreign central banks' US debt holdings - Fed

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 25 For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June