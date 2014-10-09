Foreign central banks' US debt holdings - Fed

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
NEW YORK Oct 9 For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.