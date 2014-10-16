Foreign central banks' U.S. debt holdings -Fed

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
(Reporting By Meredith Mazzilli)
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
* Co's house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet, Acarizax has been approved in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 4 Vanguard Group Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb said on Thursday that Morgan Stanley had decided to stop selling its mutual funds because the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce wants "to be compensated for being on their platform in one way or another, and that's something we just won't do."