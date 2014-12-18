版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 05:30 BJT

Foreign central banks' U.S. debt holdings -Fed

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) -

For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:

here
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐