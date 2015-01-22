版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 05:29 BJT

Foreign central banks' US debt holdings - Fed

NEW YORK Jan 22 For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:

here

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐