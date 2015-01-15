Foreign central banks' U.S. debt holdings -Fed

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.