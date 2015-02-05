Foreign central banks' U.S. debt holdings -Fed

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3d8Hd) Further company coverage:
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: