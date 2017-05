Trust office operator Intertrust: Blackstone holds 23.39 pct stake

AMSTERDAM, May 11 Intertrust, the Dutch trust company operator, said on Thursday a subsidiary of Blackstone Group now owns a 23.39 percent stake in the company following a transaction in which it placed 10 million Intertrust shares with institutional investors. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)