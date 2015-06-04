版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 5日 星期五 04:30 BJT

Foreign central banks' U.S. debt holdings -Fed

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) -

For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:

here

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐