UPDATE 1-Futures traders add to bets on earlier Fed hike

CHICAGO Oct 5 Traders of futures tied to
short-term U.S. interest rates added to bets the Federal Reserve
may ease up on its bond-buying stimulus program earlier than
expected after a government report showed surprising signs of an
improving labor market.
Rate futures expiring in mid-2014 extended losses after the
report showed the September unemployment rate fell to 7.8
percent from 8.1 percent in August. A decline in rate futures
suggests traders are pricing in a higher chance of an earlier
rate hike.
Last month the Fed launched a new round of asset purchases,
saying it would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities a
month and not stop its securities-buying program until the
outlook for the labor market has improved substantially.
In an effort to lock in expectations for low rates even
after the economy begins to strengthen, it also said it expects
to keep rates low through at least mid-2015.
Traders still see a first Fed overnight interest-rate hike
in April 2015, based on an analysis of fed funds futures trading
published online by CME Group Inc. The Fed has held the target
at near zero since December 2008.