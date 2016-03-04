UPDATE 1-U.S. interest-rate futures traders see next Fed hike in November

(Updates with November rate hike probability)
By Ann Saphir
March 4 Traders are betting the Federal Reserve
will next raise U.S. short-term interest rates in November,
about six weeks earlier than previously thought, after the
government reported U.S. employers added many more jobs than
expected in February.
Traders of futures linked to the Fed's benchmark policy rate
on Friday still saw the odds overwhelmingly against an increase
later this month, when central bank policymakers next meet to
discuss where to set U.S. borrowing costs.
But they now see about a 53 percent chance that the Fed will
raise rates in November, up from about 45 percent before the
report, when they expected the Fed to wait until December, based
on CME FedWatch data.
Exchange operator CME Group Inc's CME FedWatch
website translates interest-rate futures contracts into
probabilities seen for a rate hike at any given Fed meeting.
The Fed raised interest rates in December for the first time
in nearly a decade, and at the time signaled it would probably
raise them four more times this year.
But after a sharp global slowdown accompanied by a worrisome
drop in oil prices sparked stock-market volatility in the first
two months of the year, markets dialed back their expectations
for Fed rate hikes, with traders at time pricing in no policy
change until next year.
Friday's data has changed that perception, however.
"I think it keeps pressure on the Fed, suggesting pretty
good momentum in the economy," said Jim Paulsen, chief
investment officer at Wells Fargo Capital Management in
Minneapolis.
Still, despite strong jobs growth, wages did not rise as
much as expected, tempering the impact of the report on
rate-hike expectations.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)