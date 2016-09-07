Goldman reduces expectations of September U.S. rate hike

| Sept 7
Sept 7 Goldman Sachs has reduced its expectation
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its
September meeting, citing weaker-than-expected economic growth
and the lack of clear signals from a senior Fed official on
Tuesday.
Goldman now views the Fed as having a 40 percent likelihood
of raising interest rates this month, down from 55 percent on
Friday, economists at the bank said in a note sent late on
Tuesday.
The revision came after data on Tuesday showed that the U.S.
economy's service sector expanded in August but at a slower pace
than in July, and the fall from the previous month was the
largest since the 2008 financial crisis.
"While this is just one indicator, the surprise was
meaningful, and there may have been some Fed officials feeling
lukewarm on a September hike to begin with. In these
circumstances, one large surprise could carry a lot of weight,"
Goldman said.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams also gave no new
clues that a rate hike is likely this month when he spoke on
Tuesday, Goldman said.
Goldman had raised its estimate of a September rate hike on
Friday after nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,00 jobs in August,
saying that employment growth was above the pace Fed officials
typically consider sufficient to hold the unemployment rate
steady over time.
Goldman now sees a 70 percent chance that the U.S. central
bank will raise rates at least once this year, down from 80
percent.
(Editing by Frances Kerry)