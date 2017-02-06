Fed's Harker says increasingly concerned about some cyber threats

SAN DIEGO Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.

While large banks often build internal security systems, small banks often outsource their cyber security to specialized firms. Harker said that when he surveys banks about their concerns each year, cyber security is the foremost concern. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)