CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Fed officials eye timeline for ending asset purchases

NEW YORK/BALTIMORE Jan 4 The Federal Reserve
could be in a position to halt its asset purchases this year if
the U.S. economy improves, a top Fed official said on Friday,
while another warned the aggressive easing plan threatens the
central bank's credibility.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voting member of
the Fed's monetary policy panel this year, said a drop in the
unemployment rate to 7.1 percent would probably constitute the
"substantial improvement" in the labor market that the central
bank seeks.
"If the economy performs well in 2013, the Committee will be
in a position to think about going on pause" with the asset
buys, Bullard said on CNBC TV. "If it doesn't do very well then
the balance sheet policy will probably continue into 2014."
U.S. unemployment stood at 7.8 percent last month. While
that is down from a year ago, and while there are positive signs
that the housing and manufacturing sectors are picking up, the
monthly rate of job growth is probably not enough to ratchet
down unemployment much more.
Meanwhile, Fed policymakers are increasingly concerned about
the impact their monthly purchases of $85-billion in longer-term
bonds and mortgage securities are having on financial markets.
Minutes from their December policy meeting showed that
"several" top officials expected to slow or stop the so-called
quantitative easing program, dubbed QE3, "well before" the end
of the year - news that surprised some on Wall Street and
prompted a drop in stocks and bonds, and a rise in the dollar.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed bank, on
Friday held his ground opposing QE3, arguing that continued
monetary policy is not the appropriate way to tackle the
problem.
"It is unlikely that the Federal Reserve can push real
growth rates materially higher than they otherwise would be, on
a sustained basis," Lacker, who voted on Fed policy last year,
told a meeting of the Maryland Bankers Association.
"I see an increased risk, given the course the committee has
set, that inflation pressures emerge and are not thwarted in a
timely way," he said.
EYEING 7.1 PERCENT UNEMPLOYMENT
While Lacker is an outspoken policy hawk, Bullard is more of
a centrist who is nonetheless toward the hawkish end of the
spectrum of Fed policymakers. The pair were the first top
central bank officials to speak publicly since the minutes were
unveiled on Thursday.
Bullard said he expects unemployment to "continue to tick
down through 2013," adding the Fed could ramp down the asset
purchases if the jobless rate drops to 7.1 percent.
"That would be probably substantial improvement and the
committee could think about removing accommodation on the
balance sheet side of the policy at that point," he said.
After the December meeting, the Fed said it would continue
buying bonds until the labor market outlook improves
"substantially," which Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has
characterized as a "sustained" decline in the unemployment rate.
With the Fed's key interest rate having remained near zero
since late 2008 to encourage economic recovery from the Great
Recession, the bond purchases are meant to lower longer-term
rates and to encourage investment and hiring in the broader
economy.
The U.S. economy expanded a respectable 3.1 percent in the
third quarter on an annualized basis, but growth is believed to
have slowed sharply to barely above 1.0 percent in the last
three months of the year.
Government data released Friday show that the U.S. jobless
rate held steady from November to December. Bullard called the
December jobs number - a boost of 155,000 in new non-farm jobs -
"reasonably good."
A few more Fed policymakers are due to speak later on
Friday.
