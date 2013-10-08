UPDATE 1-Obama to name Yellen as next Fed chair on Wednesday -White House

By Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Barack Obama will
announce his intent to nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman
Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central bank on
Wednesday, a White House official said on Tuesday.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Yellen would replace Ben
Bernanke, whose current term as head of the Fed ends in January.
Obama is due to make the announcement at the White House at 3
p.m. (1900 GMT). Bernanke is also scheduled to attend.
Yellen would be the first woman to lead the institution in
its 100-year history.
Yellen has been a forceful advocate of aggressive action to
drive down unemployment and would provide continuity with the
policies the Fed has established under Chairman Ben Bernanke.
The former professor has a long history in the top ranks of
economic policymaking, including her service over the past three
years as the Fed's No. 2 official. If confirmed, she would
succeed Bernanke when his second four-year term expires on Jan.
31.
Yellen, 67, would have to oversee the tricky process of
reversing the extraordinary stimulus the U.S. central bank put
in place to shore up the world's largest economy, which eclipses
Japan and China put together.
If she wins the Senate's backing, as expected, she would
join the Fed's honor roll along with such household names as
Paul Volcker and Alan Greenspan, predecessors as head of an
institution that can influence the course of the world economy.
Obama turned to Yellen after his former economic adviser
Lawrence Summers withdrew from consideration amid fierce
opposition from within Obama's own Democratic Party, which
raised questions about his chances of being confirmed in
Congress.
In contrast, Yellen has enjoyed strong support from
Democrats. In an unusual move, 20 Senate Democrats signed a
letter pressing Obama to turn to the former professor from the
University of California at Berkeley.
Her backing on the Republican side of the aisle is much
softer. Many Republicans worry the Fed's policy of holding
overnight interest rates at zero and the massive bond purchases
it has pursued to drive other borrowing costs lower threaten to
create asset bubbles and spark an unwanted pickup in inflation.
Still, Yellen is expected to garner enough support to secure
the 60 votes needed to overcome any procedural hurdles in the
100-seat Senate. Democrats control the chamber 54-46.
A respected economist whose research has taken her deep into
theories of monetary policy, Yellen has earned a reputation as
one of the Fed officials most worried about unemployment and
least worried about inflation.