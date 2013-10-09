UPDATE 4-Obama to choose Yellen for top Fed job, markets relieved

* Yellen would be first woman to head the Fed
* Monetary dove would provide policy continuity
* Seen winning Senate backing despite some Republican qualms
* Nomination seen as a relief for markets
By Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
will nominate Fed number two Janet Yellen on Wednesday to run
the world's most influential central bank, providing some relief
to markets that would expect her to tread carefully in winding
down economic stimulus.
The nomination will put Yellen on course to be the first
woman to lead the institution in its 100-year history. The
advocate for aggressive action to stimulate U.S. economic growth
through low interest rates and large-scale bond purchases would
replace Ben Bernanke, whose second term as Fed chairman expires
on Jan. 31.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which is expected to
endorse her, she would provide continuity with the policies the
Fed has established under Bernanke. Analysts say she would move
cautiously in reining in policies in place to shore up the
world's largest economy.
Expectations that the Fed might start to taper its stimulus
program have roiled financial markets since May and the central
bank shocked investors in September by maintaining its cash
injections of $85 billion a month in full.
"Thank God Yellen will be nominated under the current
circumstances. You don't want a change at the central bank right
now," said Dan Fuss, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles in
Boston. "This Yellen news is one uncertainty lifted from already
nervous markets."
Her nomination would come during a political stalemate in
Washington that has closed the U.S. government and threatened a
U.S. default if lawmakers fail to raise the $16.7 trillion debt
ceiling by an Oct. 17 deadline.
U.S. stock index futures rose and the dollar slipped on the
news of Yellen's pending nomination. The debt standoff is
fueling expectations the Fed may delay any plans to reduce its
stimulus for now.
If confirmed, she would join the Fed's honor roll along with
such household names as Paul Volcker and Alan Greenspan,
predecessors as head of an institution that can influence the
course of the world economy.
"I believe she'll be confirmed by a wide margin," said
Senator Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York.
Described as a "good egg" by fellow Fed policymaker Richard
Fisher and a "very able person" by Japan's Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yoshihide Suga, her most immediate challenge may be to
determine when the Fed should scale back its bond buying.
After September's surprise decision against tapering, many
economists now think the Fed will not move until Bernanke has
left office.
Obama turned to Yellen, 67, after his former economic
adviser Lawrence Summers withdrew from consideration in the face
of fierce opposition from within the president's own Democratic
Party, raising questions about his chances of congressional
confirmation. The contest between Summers and Yellen played out
all summer in a public way not usually associated with the
selection of the top U.S. central banker.
Obama is scheduled to announce his nomination at the White
House at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), a White House official said on
Tuesday. Bernanke is expected to attend.
RESPECTED ECONOMIST
Yellen has enjoyed strong support from Democrats. In an
unusual move, 20 Senate Democrats signed a letter earlier this
year pressing Obama to turn to the former professor from the
University of California at Berkeley.
Her Republican backing is much softer. Many Republicans
worry Fed policy of holding overnight interest rates at zero and
buying bonds aggressively to drive other borrowing costs lower
could lead to asset bubbles and an unwanted pickup in inflation.
"I voted against Vice Chairman Yellen's original nomination
to the Fed in 2010 because of her dovish views on monetary
policy," Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee said in a statement.
"We will closely examine her record since that time, but I am
not aware of anything that demonstrates her views have changed."
Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, another Republican, said
he has concerns about her "proclivity to print money" and her
record as a bank regulator.
Still, Yellen is expected to garner enough support to secure
the 60 votes needed to overcome any procedural hurdles in the
100-seat Senate. Democrats control the chamber 54-46.
A respected economist whose research has taken her deep into
theories of monetary policy, Yellen has earned a reputation as
one of the Fed officials most worried about unemployment and
least concerned about inflation.
"With employment so far from its maximum level and with
inflation running below the committee's 2 percent objective, I
believe it's appropriate for progress in the labor market to
take center stage in the conduct of monetary policy," she said
in March.
Yellen studied economics at Yale University and taught at
Berkeley for more than a decade before her first stint as a Fed
board governor from 1994 to 1997, a post she left to head
President Bill Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers.
She later served as president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank, where her first-hand view of the overheated real
estate market helped her see the dangers of the housing bubble
earlier than many of her colleagues.
As Fed chair, Yellen would arguably be the most powerful
woman in the world.
She has been central to moving the Fed toward more clarity
and precision in its communications, an openness which she sees
as the key to an effective monetary policy.
Yellen led a panel of officials who rewrote the Fed's rules
on communications and helped convince her colleagues to adopt an
explicit inflation target for the first time last year.
Her selection bolsters the credibility of promises the Fed
has made about the future course of monetary policy that have
been a hallmark of its approach ever since it dropped interest
rates to zero in 2008.
Specifically, she could be expected to abide by, if not
strengthen, the Fed's stated commitment to keep rates steady at
least until the U.S. jobless rate hits 6.5 percent, as long as
inflation does not threaten to pierce 2.5 percent. The nation's
jobless rate stood at 7.3 percent in August.
EASY MONEY
Yellen, who has long argued that the Fed should tolerate
slightly higher inflation if that is the cost of fighting high
unemployment, has never dissented on a Fed policy decision.
But she also has not shied away from advocating rate rises
if she feels the situation calls for it. In 1996, after then-Fed
Chairman Alan Greenspan had repeatedly put off raising rates,
she and a colleague went to him to argue that the central bank
was at risk of courting inflation.
Once again, the central bank is facing criticism from some
quarters that it is risking inflation. Its controversial bond
purchases have put the Fed on track to buy some $3 trillion in
mortgage and Treasury debt.
The easy money was aimed at digging the U.S. labor market
out of the deep hole caused by the 2007-2009 recession.
While it pushed U.S. borrowing costs to record lows and sent
U.S. stocks to record highs, the loose policy also fueled
resentment in some emerging markets, who had to contend with a
flood of hot money as investors sought higher returns.
Now, the flood gates are reversing.
The mere mention by Bernanke in May that the Fed could soon
begin to ease up on its monthly purchases sent global financial
markets reeling and U.S. borrowing costs sharply higher.
Currencies and equities in many emerging markets plunged -
underscoring the delicate task Yellen would face.
Despite the Fed's aggressive efforts to prop up the economy,
growth has been lackluster and the labor market is still sickly.