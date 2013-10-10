WRAPUP 1-Fed officials split on policy, united on default danger

| ST LOUIS/ BOISE, Idaho
ST LOUIS/ BOISE, Idaho Oct 10 While officials
of the Federal Reserve have sparred over whether the U.S.
central bank should continue full-bore with its massive
bond-buying stimulus, two Fed officials with differing policy
views agreed on Thursday that a national debt default could have
devastating effects.
Budget gridlock at the U.S. Congress led to an Oct. 1
partial government shutdown that threatens to hurt economic
growth and has already delayed the release of key economic data
such as the September jobs report. Lawmakers are now locked in
debate over how to raise the government's borrowing limit and
avoid a U.S. debt default on Oct. 17.
John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed and a
policy centrist, on Thursday said politicians in Washington are
playing a "very, very dangerous game" with their brinkmanship,
and said the failure of the government to pay its bills could
undermine world confidence in the U.S. dollar, and in the
extreme could cause a global financial panic.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also had strong words
for Congress.
"It's just imperative that we do not go in this direction
and get into a situation where we're not paying some of our
bills," Bullard said, noting the U.S. dollar is the world's
reserve currency and the United States is seen as a safe-haven
investment.
"There's no reason to let a self-inflicted wound put that at
risk," he said. "We want to protect our international reputation
... and get this thing done."
On policy, though, the two officials staked out differing
views that mirrored the split at the Fed's policy-setting panel
as a whole.
Bullard, who is a voting member of the policy-setting panel
this year and who supported last month's shock decision to keep
the bond-buying program at its current level, said fiscal
problems in Washington have "changed the odds" on whether the
central bank will reduce the bond-buying program at its upcoming
meeting on Oct. 29-30.
Last month "we cited that fiscal uncertainty was a risk and
that risk has materialized, so I think that's making it less
likely than would otherwise be that we make a decision to taper
in October," Bullard told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference hosted by the St. Louis Fed, adding that the
debt-ceiling debate also plays a big role.
He said he has not made up his mind and didn't want to
pre-judge the October meeting, though he added that the Fed can
be patient with its quantitative easing program until inflation
rises closer to the Fed's 2 percent target.
The San Francisco Fed's Williams, who is viewed as a policy
centrist and who does not have a vote on policy this year, said
he would have been open to reducing the Fed's $85
billion-a-month in bond purchases at last month's meeting.
"I personally wasn't as far away from being willing to
initiate a small taper" compared with some other top Fed
officials, Williams told reporters.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June the Fed would
probably reduce its bond purchases later this year and end the
purchases by mid-2014.
A decision on when to taper and end the program will hinge
on the momentum in the economy, Williams said. When the time
comes, he said, investors should expect the Fed to scale back
bond-buying slowly.
"This won't be a slamming on the brakes, it will be an
easing off the gas," he told a group of business leaders and
politicians at Boise State University.
Williams, however, did not suggest that the budget debates
would necessarily mean the Fed should hold off on tapering. If
they do result in a new round of fiscal austerity next year, he
said, the Fed may have to keep policy super-easy for longer than
currently anticipated.
"We'll have to watch. I don't want to speculate on what
Congress and the president are going to decide. What they decide
obviously does frame the economic outlook and obviously that
frames the policy outlook too," he said.
"I would hope that Congress and the politicians would come
to agreements that would last longer than six weeks, to add a
little bit more certainty to the environment."