WRAPUP 1-A 'close call' on more Fed easing

* Markets abuzz with QE3 chatter ahead of Bernanke speech
* Lockhart sees positive effect if Fed eases more
* Plosser says no point in launching risky easing program
By Jonathan Spicer
Aug 30 When Federal Reserve policymakers meet
next month to decide whether to take action to boost the
economy, it will be a "close call," a top Fed official said on
Thu rsday on the eve of a speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke that
has global markets on tenterhooks.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, a centrist voter on
U.S. monetary policy, said further stimulus would have some
positive effect on the U.S. economic recovery, but cautioned
that the costs of such action are not altogether clear.
"If we were to see deterioration from this point - let's say
persistence of job growth numbers that were well below 100,000 a
month ... or if we were to see signs of disinflation that could
signal the onset of deflation - then there wouldn't be much of a
question about policy," Lockhart told CNBC.
"But now I think the policy question is, how much will you
gain and of course what are the costs in the short and longer
term," he said as an annual central bankers symposium kicked off
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Financial markets are abuzz with speculation that Bernanke
could hint at a third round of asset purchases known as
quantitative easing, or QE3, when he takes the podium on Friday
- and that Fed policymakers could adopt the plan at their
September 12-13 meeting.
The Fed in late 2008 slashed interest rates to near zero and
has bought $2.3 trillion in assets in an unprecedented drive to
revive the economy after the worst recession in decades. Yet the
recovery, especially in jobs, has been slow and economic growth
stumbled this year, stoking expectations the Fed will act again.
But with economic data in recent weeks relatively better,
and some central bankers worried that QE3 would have little
benefit, nothing is certain.
One of the Fed's most prominent policy hawks, Charles
Plosser of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, warned that there
is no point in launching another asset-buying program, in part
because it risks future inflation.
"My current assessment both of the economy and the
effectiveness of QE is that I don't think it really beats the
cost-benefit test right now," Plosser said on CNBC.
Although Plosser said it is possible that QE3 could bring
down interest rates somewhat, he warned that the massive cash
reserves now on bank balance sheets could eventually drive up
prices and hurt the economy.
"When those excess reserves ... begin to flow out into the
economy, that's when the risk of inflation will become even more
heightened than it is now," he said. "Right now it's just a
risk."
DIALING BACK QE3 EXPECTATIONS
U.S. stocks fell and Treasury bonds rose on Thursday as
traders slightly dialed back predictions that Bernanke will hint
at QE3. The dollar, which has been pressured by the two huge
easing programs in recent years, gained against the euro.
It is "likely that the vast bulk of (Bernanke's) speech will
be devoted to examining past Fed actions, and any discussion of
future actions will simply repeat recent official Fed
communications," said JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli.
The U.S. jobless rate edged up to 8.3 percent last month,
and recent data on business spending and inflation seemed to
open the door to more policy action. But QE3 expectations have
been tempered by a rebound in retail sales and jobs growth in
July, a month in which nonfarm payrolls rose by 163,000.
The Labor Department will announce August jobs numbers next
Friday.
Only 44 percent of fund managers now think the Fed will
announce a third round of quantitative easing, down from 70
percent last month, according to a Reuters global asset
allocation poll published on Thu rsday.
"Further stimulus, if we were to put that in place, would
have some positive effect," Lockhart said, adding that he is not
"overly concerned" about the longer-term costs of more action.
The policymaker argued it was possible for the Fed to push
longer-term interest rates even lower than they already are,
signaling that could be done by moving into the future the date
the Fed has targeted for keeping overnight rates near zero.
On Aug. 1, the central bank repeated that it expected to
keep rates near zero at least through late 2014. Minutes from
the meeting show that many Fed policymakers wanted to adjust the
date at that time, but that the decision was put off to the
September meeting.
TAKING STOCK, DRAWING LINES
Policymakers across the Fed's philosophical spectrum have
drawn lines in the sand in recent days, with Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans on one side calling for immediate QE3
and Richard Fisher of Dallas on the other saying nothing has
been decided.
Sandra Pianalto of the Cleveland Fed - who like Lockhart is
a centrist voter on Fed policy - said there are both benefits
and limits to more easing.
Data on Thursday showed consumer spending rose the most in
five months while the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits held steady last week.
Lockhart said it was a good time to "take stock" in the
performance of the U.S. economy.
Gross domestic product growth has been around 2 percent
throughout the recovery, he said, calling it "very modest" and
not "likely to make great progress in bringing down
unemployment." Inflation has been "well behaved" near 2 percent,
Lockhart noted.