WRAPUP 1-Bernanke may hint at stimulus without boxing Fed in

* Easing signal from Fed minutes already strong
* Bernanke may not want to preempt Fed policy panel
* Economic data better but far from robust
* Fund managers, economists dial back easing expectations
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 31 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke will likely acknowledge the U.S. central
bank is actively considering another round of monetary easing in
his keynote Jackson Hole speech on Friday.
But the Fed chief could disappoint fidgety financial markets
if he stops short of signaling another bond-buying program is
imminent, which many analysts say is a strong possibility.
"We have had low expectations for significant news," said
Vincent Reinhart, an economist at Morgan Stanley and a former
top staffer at the Fed.
For one thing, minutes of the Fed's last meeting were
already very strongly worded in the direction of further
stimulus. Indeed, that report suggested a high bar for the Fed
not to embark on a fresh stimulus push, with many policymakers
wanting to see "a substantial and sustainable strengthening" of
the economic recovery to stay on hold.
Speaking on the sidelines ahead of the Fed's annual monetary
policy symposium, Julia Coronado, economist at BNP Paribas, said
data hinting at a bit of strengthening in the economy can hardly
be said to meet that standard. She expects a solid easing signal
from Bernanke's speech.
It would be difficult for Bernanke to be any firmer than the
minutes without actively pre-empting the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee, a step the chairman may be loath to take.
"We do not think Bernanke is inclined to front-run the
committee less than two weeks ahead of the next meeting," said
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan.
Any lack of concrete detail on the likely course of action
could disappoint global stock markets, which have risen in
recent weeks on expectations of more central bank intervention
from both the Fed and the European Central Bank.
"CLOSE CALL"
U.S. economic data has improved since the Fed's meeting,
which came before a stronger-than-expected reading for July
employment. Reports on retail sales, exports and housing have
also been relatively solid. Data on consumer spending for July
on Thursday showed the strongest reading in five months.
At the same time, the jobless rate rose to 8.3 percent in
July and growth still appears too soft to bring it down by much
any time soon. In addition, inflation is slowing and is running
below the Fed's 2 percent target.
With that as a backdrop, Fed officials have been divided
over whether an easier monetary policy is warranted. The central
bank, which pushed overnight interest rates to near zero in late
2008, has already bought $2.3 trillion in bonds.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart, a
central bank centrist, told CNBC on Thursday that officials will
face a "close call" at their next policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
A Reuters poll published on Thursday showed investors second
guessing the chances of more Fed stimulus. Only 44 percent of
fund managers think the Fed will announce a third round of bond
purchases in September, down from 70 percent last month.
The better run of data has also led economists to dial back
their expectations. A Reuters poll of economists published on
Friday put a 45 percent chance on a move in September.
As an alternative, many economists say, the Fed may simply
push further into the future the date it thinks it will finally
start to move interest rates higher. The central bank has said
since January that it expects to keep rates near zero at least
through late 2014.