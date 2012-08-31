WRAPUP 6-Bernanke says Fed ready to act but short on specifics

* Bernanke says labor market stagnation "grave concern"
* Stops short of clear signal of Fed action in September
* Fed chief downplays risks from unconventional policies
* Economists divided on Fed's next move
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 31 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday left the door wide open to a
further easing of monetary policy, saying the stagnation in the
U.S. labor market was a "grave concern," but he stopped short of
providing a clear signal of imminent action.
His stark language gave a temporary lift to U.S. stocks, but
economists walked away from the Fed chairman's remarks still
divided over whether the central bank would launch a fresh round
of bond purchases at its upcoming meeting in September.
Bernanke said the Fed had to weigh the costs as well as the
benefits of more monetary stimulus, although he hinted the costs
were likely worthwhile.
"As we assess the benefits and costs of alternative policy
approaches ... we must not lose sight of the daunting economic
challenges that confront our nation," Bernanke said at the
Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium.
"Taking due account of the uncertainties and limits of its
policy tools, the Federal Reserve will provide additional policy
accommodation as needed to promote a stronger economic recovery
and sustained improvement in labor market conditions in a
context of price stability."
That was a somewhat weaker hint of policy easing than the
minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting had delivered, but
Bernanke's dour economic assessment left few doubts where his
sympathy lay.
"The stagnation of the labor market in particular is a grave
concern not only because of the enormous suffering and waste of
human talent it entails, but also because persistently high
levels of unemployment will wreak structural damage on our
economy that could last for many years," Bernanke said.
Financial markets see-sawed in the wake of Bernanke's
comments. U.S. stocks closed roughly where they were before
Bernanke spoke, but yields on U.S. government bonds hit a
three-week low in anticipation of Fed action and the U.S. dollar
fell against both the euro and the yen.
EYES ON THE LABOR MARKET
In response to the financial crisis and recession of
2007-09, the Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero and
bought $2.3 trillion in government and mortgage securities in
two separate rounds of so-called quantitative easing.
It next meets on Sept. 12-13, and policymakers have been
locked in debate over whether further bond purchases are
warranted to spur a stronger recovery.
Economists said Bernanke's emphasis on the health of the job
market throws an especially strong spotlight on a report due on
Sept. 7 on job growth in August. Hiring picked up in July but
the jobless rate moved up to 8.3 percent.
"The speech did not add anything to the information that we
had, but, importantly, it did not subtract anything either,"
said Roberto Perli, managing director of policy research at the
International Strategy and Investment Group in Washington.
"It did not walk back an inch from the fairly dovish tone of
the minutes," he said, adding it was "probably more a question
of when, not if" on further asset purchases.
DOWNPLAYS RISKS OF UNCONVENTIONAL POLICIES
The Fed's aggressive efforts to prop up the economy have
drawn criticism from Republican politicians for potentially
sowing the seeds for inflation and asset bubbles.
Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney has said he does
not think a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3 in market
parlance, would help the economy, and some analysts think the
central bank may be hesitant to act ahead of the Nov. 6
presidential election. After September, the Fed has one more
policy meeting in late October before Americans go to the polls.
Bernanke, however, downplayed the potential risks from the
Fed's unconventional policies and argued the asset purchases had
been quite effective at boosting economic growth.
"The costs of nontraditional policies, when considered
carefully, appear manageable," he said.
The economy emerged from recession nearly three years ago,
but growth has remained tepid. U.S. gross domestic product
advanced at a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, too
weak to bring down the nation's elevated unemployment rate.
"Unless the economy begins to grow more quickly than it has
recently, the unemployment rate is likely to remain far above
levels consistent with maximum sustainable employment," Bernanke
said. The Fed is charged with pursuing both price stability and
full employment.
Economic data has improved since the Fed's July 31-Aug. 1
meeting, which came before the stronger-than-expected reading
for July employment. Reports on retail sales, exports and
housing have also been relatively solid.
A report on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment hit a
three-month high in August, although pessimism on the future
remained.
The economy's generally better tone has led some market
participants to dial back their expectations of a fresh round of
Fed bond purchases in September.
As an alternative, many economists say, the Fed may simply
push further into the future the date it thinks it will finally
start to move interest rates higher. The central bank has said
since January that it expects to keep rates near zero at least
through late 2014.