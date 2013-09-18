WRAPUP 6-Fed surprises, sticks to stimulus as it cuts growth outlook

* Fed to keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month
* Cites higher mortgage rates, fiscal policy headwinds
* Stocks and bonds both rally, U.S. dollar slumps
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve
defied investor expectations on Wednesday by postponing the
start of the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus, saying
it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.
Investors responded by propelling U.S. stocks to record
highs and driving down bond yields. Yields on U.S. Treasury debt
had risen over the summer on expectations the Fed would cut
back its $85 billion a month in bond purchases that have been
the cornerstone of its efforts to spur the economy.
Furthermore, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke refused to commit to
begin reducing the bond purchases this year, and instead went
out of his way to stress the program was "not on a preset
course." In June he had said the Fed expected to cut back before
year end.
"There is no fixed calendar schedule. I really have to
emphasize that," he told a news conference. "If the data confirm
our basic outlook, if we gain more confidence in that outlook
... then we could move later this year."
The reaction in markets was swift and sharp. The U.S. dollar
fell to a seven-month low against major currencies and the price
of gold, a traditional inflation hedge, soared more than 4.0
percent.
"The Federal Reserve remains quite concerned about the
overall sluggishness of the economy, preferring to take the risk
of being too loose for too long as opposed to tighten
prematurely," said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief investment officer
at Pimco, which manages the world's largest mutual fund.
Some economists said it was possible the Fed might not begin
to wind down its bond buying until after Bernanke's term as Fed
chairman expires in January. That would leave the tricky task of
unwinding the stimulus to his successor, quite possibly Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen who was identified by a White House official
on Wednesday as the front-runner for the job.
Bernanke declined to comment on his own future, beyond
saying he hoped to have more information soon.
LOWERS ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST
In fresh quarterly forecasts, the Fed cut its forecast for
2013 economic growth to a 2.0 percent to 2.3 percent range from
a June estimate of 2.3 percent to 2.6 percent. The downgrade for
2014 was even sharper.
It cited strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy and
higher mortgage rates, as it explained why it decided to
maintain asset purchases at the current pace of $85 bln a month.
"The tightening of financial conditions observed in recent
months, if sustained, could slow the pace of improvement in the
economy and labor market," the Fed said in a statement.
Nevertheless, the Fed said the economy was still making
progress despite tax hikes and budget cuts in Washington as a
result of the so-called "sequester" implemented by Congress
earlier this year.
"Taking into account the extent of federal fiscal
retrenchment, the committee sees the improvement in economic
activity and labor market conditions since it began its asset
purchase program a year ago as consistent with growing
underlying strength in the broader economy," it said.
"The (policy-setting) committee decided to await more
evidence that progress will be sustained before adjusting the
pace of its purchases," the Fed added.
Bernanke had stated in June that officials expected to begin
slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year and would
likely end the program by mid-2014, at which point the central
bank forecast the unemployment rate would be around 7.0 percent.
In his statement on Wednesday, he said a jobless rate of 7.0
percent was not a "magic number" that would govern when the Fed
would turn off the monetary spigot.
"We could begin later this year. But even if we do that, the
subsequent steps will be dependent on continued progress in the
economy," Bernanke said. "We don't have a fixed calendar
schedule. But we do have the same basic framework that I
described in June."
FED SEES FIRST RATE HIKE IN 2015
The Fed has held overnight interest rates near zero since
late 2008 and has more than tripled its balanced sheet to more
than $3.6 trillion through three rounds of bond buying aimed at
holding borrowing costs down.
The decision not to taper bond purchases faced a single
dissent, from Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther
George, who said she was worried about financial bubbles due to
the Fed's low rate policy. George has dissented at every Fed
policy meeting this year.
Fed Governor Sarah Raskin, who has been nominated to take a
top job at the U.S. Treasury, did not participate.
The Fed reiterated that it would not start to raise interest
rates at least until unemployment falls to 6.5 percent, as long
as inflation does not threaten to go above 2.5 percent. The U.S.
jobless rate in August was 7.3 percent.
Most policymakers, 12 out of 17, projected the first rate
hike would not come until 2015, even though the forecasts
suggested they would likely hit their threshold for considering
a rate rise as early as next year.
Following the unexpected decision, market participants
pushed back their projections for the first rate hike by several
months, to late January 2015, based on prices of interest rates
contracts traded at the Chicago Board of Trade.