WRAPUP 1-Fed to push hard now; can step back later this year -Dudley

* Government shutdown looms as official defends QE decision
* Fed still aims to reduce program later this year -Dudley
* U.S. risks losing its 'economic mojo' -Lockhart
By Jonathan Spicer and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 23 For now the Federal Reserve
must push hard against threats to the U.S. recovery even though
it still plans to reduce its support for the economy later this
year, an influential central bank policymaker said on Monday.
In a strong defense of the Fed's shock decision last week to
keep buying bonds unabated, New York Fed President William
Dudley warned in a speech that fiscal uncertainties "loom very
large" as Congress prepares to hash out a deal to avoid a
government shutdown and raise the nation's debt ceiling.
At a separate New York event, Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart likewise warned that America risked "losing its
economic mojo" unless lawmakers worked to reverse declines in
labor productivity and new job creation.
Last week, investors were stunned when the Fed decided not
to reduce its asset purchases from the current $85-billion
monthly pace, sparking a global stock rally. The decision
prompted criticism that policymakers got cold feet despite
improving employment and economic growth, and that they misled
investors.
But Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke,
highlighted drags from the sharp recent rise in longer-term
interest rates, higher taxes and lower public spending adopted
earlier this year, as well as growing questions over the debt
limit and government funding.
"We must push against these headwinds forcefully to best
achieve our objectives," Dudley, a consistent policy dove and a
permanent voting member of the central bank's monetary policy
committee, said at Fordham University.
Stocks and bonds surged and the U.S. dollar dropped last
week after the Fed's policy decision.
Many economists wondered whether Bernanke had backpedaled
from a plan that he articulated in June in which the Fed aimed
to reduce the purchases later this year and to halt the
quantitative easing (QE) program altogether by mid-2014, as long
as the U.S. economy keeps improving.
But in what may come as another surprise, Dudley said on
Monday that framework "is still very much intact." He noted
that, back in June, Bernanke did not specify the first reduction
to QE would come in September, and that it would be dependent on
economic data.
Any reduction in QE must be based on the most recent
measures of economic health, he said, arguing that two
requirements have not yet been met: evidence the labor market
has improved and confidence that those gains will continue.
"I'd like to see economic news that makes me more confident
that we will see continued improvement in the labor market,"
Dudley said. "Then I would feel comfortable that the time had
come to cut the pace of asset purchases."
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan, said Dudley's
speech hinted at "new QE goalposts" that focus somewhat more on
gross domestic product growth.
At the least, Dudley appeared ready to wait until after
Democrats and Republicans in Congress worked through budget
questions that threatened to shut down government on Oct. 1. The
politicians began debate on this Monday.
LABOR MARKET STILL THE FOCUS
The U.S. jobless rate has fallen to 7.3 percent as of last
month from 8.1 percent a year earlier. But Dudley said that drop
masks much more modest improvement in hiring, job openings,
quitting rates and the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio.
Changes to the asset-purchases "need to be anchored in an
assessment of how the economy is actually performing, how
financial conditions are evolving, and how this affects the
longer-term outlook and the risks around it," he said.
Dudley's dovish speech appeared to push back on those,
including some within the Fed, who point to broader economic
progress since the third round of quantitative easing was
launched a year ago, rather than sometimes poor monthly data.
Lockhart, a centrist who does not vote on the Fed's policy
committee this year, said the nation's labor market had still
not recovered.
"We've made a lot of progress, but there's a way to go
before the Fed can claim that the maximum employment objective
has been achieved," he said, referring to the central bank's
dual mandate from Congress, which also includes price stability.
Monthly U.S. non-farm job creation has slipped to an average
of 148,000 in the past three months, versus 184,000 in the last
12 months, while labor productivity growth was averaging
"significantly below historic norms," he told a conference on
creative leadership.
Lockhart did not comment specifically on last week's policy
decision. But he said monetary policy could aid economic
dynamism by fostering favorable interest rates, provided that
was "in a context of low and stable inflation."
But he made clear that the central bank could only do so
much, and the rest would be up to other public officials to come
up with ways to improve the economic climate.
"Is America losing its economic mojo?" Lockhart asked.
"There is some evidence to the affirmative."