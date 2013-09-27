WRAPUP 2-Fed doves make case for patience on tightening policy

* Kocherlakota takes strong stance on acting to cut jobless
* Evans says may have to wait until 2014 to taper
* Evans says flexibility on inflation may be needed
By Ann Saphir, Balazs Koranyi and Jonathan Spicer
MINNEAPOLIS/OSLO/NEW YORK, Sept 27 The Federal
Reserve must be patient in deciding when to scale back bond
purchases, top officials said on Friday, with one arguing it
could wait "years" to lift interest rates and another suggesting
it could tolerate inflation rising to 3 percent.
The dovish remarks, by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans,
Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota and New York Fed
boss William Dudley, came as investors reviewed expectations on
whether the Fed will begin to taper bond buying this year or
next, after it unexpectedly decided last week to stand pat.
Evans, speaking in Oslo, said the economic outlook suggested
that a reduction in the level of bond purchases was in order,
but that when to begin that process is not yet certain.
"Whether or not we'll have enough confidence at the October
meeting or the December meeting, I just can't say that with a
lot of certainty," he told reporters. "I think there's a decent
chance of that. But it could go a little bit longer," he said.
Financial markets were stunned when the Fed's policy-setting
committee announced at the end of its meeting last week that it
would keep buying bonds at a monthly pace of $85 billion.
Kocherlakota, in an interview with Reuters, said the
volatility in financial markets following the policy decision,
which sparked complaints the central bank had failed to
communicate properly, exposed the need for the Fed to re-think
how it guides expectations.
"What went wrong is the fact that we don't have a
comprehensive strategy in place that is credible. ... We do not
have a comprehensive form of forward guidance."
WHATEVER IT TAKES
Kocherlakota said the Fed should do "whatever it takes" to
achieve its goal of maximum sustainable employment.
"If that announcement is credible, (it) has enormous power
in and of itself," said Kocherlakota, who does not vote on Fed
policy in 2013.
The Fed launched its third round of so-called quantitative
easing, or QE3, in September, and said it would keep buying
bonds until it saw a substantial improvement in the outlook for
the labor market.
The jobless rate has since declined to 7.3 percent in August
versus 8.1 percent a year ago. But it is still historically high
and even the drop in August was attributed to the many
discouraged job-seekers who have given up looking for work.
Kocherlakota said scaling back the purchase program last
week would have sent the wrong message to markets - that the Fed
was satisfied with weak growth and slack employment.
"That doesn't make sense. That is not doing whatever it
takes to bring employment up...to maximum as fast as possible,"
he said.
The Fed cut interest rates to almost zero in late 2008 and
has more than tripled the size of its balance sheet to around
$3.6 trillion, through 3 massive campaigns of bond buying, in a
bid to spur growth and hiring by holding down borrowing costs.
However, long-term rates rose sharply after the Fed began
talking about scaling back bond buying in May, and after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that officials expected to
begin tapering later this year, and end the program by mid-2014.
To hold down borrowing costs, the Fed also says it will keep
its overnight funds rate near zero until unemployment hits 6.5
percent, provided that the outlook for inflation remains under
2.5 percent.
ON HOLD FOR "YEARS"
New York Fed President Dudley said that could be a while.
"The amount of time that can pass between the decision to
begin to taper and actually raising short-term interest rates
could easily be a number of years," he said in New York.
Fed officials last week refreshed quarterly forecasts for
the U.S. economy, with 12 anticipating they would first raise
rates in 2015.
The median of their projections for 2016 judged that
overnight fed funds rates would have reached 2 percent by the
end of that year, when the central tendency of their forecasts
for inflation was 1.7 percent to 2.0 percent.
The U.S. central bank's stated goal for inflation, measured
by the personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE, is 2
percent. The PCE ticked down to 1.2 percent in August, though it
was still up from 0.9 percent in April.
Evans said that flexibility on inflation could well be
necessary, and may require even greater forbearance from the
central bank, as policy-makers pursue their other objective, of
achieving maximum sustainable employment.
"That's not a goal but it could be a feature, in order to
have accommodating conditions that support maximum employment,
so that's really very helpful," Evans said. "We could even do
this as long as inflation was below 3 percent, because I think
symmetry around the inflation target is incredibly important."
Evans has previously suggested holding rates near zero until
either the unemployment rate drops under 7 percent, or the
outlook for inflation rises above 3 percent.