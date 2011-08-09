REFILE-Fed under pressure to act as world markets swoon

(Corrects GMT time in third paragraph)
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 The Federal Reserve gathers
on Tuesday under growing pressure to take some type of action
to stem a financial market meltdown linked to fears of a new
U.S. recession.
The trouble is, the Fed's policy toolkit looks rather
depleted, making some question the likely effectiveness of any
further monetary stimulus.
While most analysts still expect the Federal Reserve to not
make any major changes in policy at its meeting, some are
beginning to wonder whether the market disruptions of recent
sessions warrant some kind of central bank intervention. The
Fed will deliver its policy statement around 2:15 pm (1815
GMT).
U.S. stocks extended last week's rout on Monday, with the
Dow Jones industrial average losing 5.55 percent following
Friday's historic downgrade of the U.S. AAA credit grade by
ratings firm Standard & Poor's.
U.S. stocks saw their biggest one day drop since December
1, 2008 during the depths of the global financial crisis. Bank
shares were severely punished, raising fears of a new market
meltdown.
"If the Fed does nothing, it could prove to be a
disappointment at this point," said JP Morgan analysts on a
conference call to discuss the S&P downgrade.
Some economists argue the Fed is close to out of bullets.
Interest rates are effectively zero and the Fed's balance sheet
stands at a record $2.9 trillion after an unprecedented program
of unconventional monetary easing.
Still, there are a few things the Fed could do to reassure
markets, including to suggest that it will revise down its
growth forecasts -- the first signal that it is leaning toward
further policy accommodation.
The central bank might also decide to begin reinvesting
proceeds of maturing bonds in its portfolio into longer-dated
Treasury maturities, putting further downward pressure on
long-term borrowing costs. Yet with those rates already at
their lowest in over two years, there is a sense that such an
effort might prove fruitless.
Despite the loss of the U.S. government's prized AAA credit
rating from Standard and Poor's, a steep rally in U.S.
Treasuries, on renewed fears of a global downturn, has pushed
such yields to their lowest levels in two years. It is unclear
how much positive effect on the economy any move by the Fed to
lower rates would have.
HOLDING FIRE ON BOND BUYS
Another move the Fed could make, but one that few expect,
is another round of bond purchases. These are seen as
controversial and only modestly effective, so policymakers will
be reluctant to resort to them again.
"(It) depends on how confident the Fed is in their own
forecast," said John Silvia, economist at Wells Fargo.
At the moment, it was difficult to imagine that such confidence
was very high. In June, the Fed forecast growth of 2.7 percent
to 2.9 percent for 2011. But that was before the rate of
first-half expansion was revised sharply downward, and the
employment picture worsened.
U.S. gross domestic product rose just 0.4 percent in the
first quarter, and only 1.3 percent in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the jobless rate continues to hover above 9
percent with no clear hint it is coming down soon.
Adding to concerns about the financial system, the latest
rescue package from the European Central Bank, aimed at putting
a floor on selling of Italian and Spanish bonds, was greeted
with skepticism among investors.
Fed officials have noted that, while U.S. bank exposure to
smaller European nations like Greece and Portugal is relatively
minor, there is a certain contagion risk from their holdings of
vulnerable European banks.
(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Andrew
Hay)