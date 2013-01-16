U.S. economy expanded in recent weeks - Fed Beige Book

WASHINGTON Jan 16 Economic activity across the
United States expanded at either a moderate or modest pace in
recent weeks with consumer spending picking up, the Federal
Reserve said on Wednesday, suggesting little change in strength
of the recovery.
The U.S. central bank painted a cautiously positive picture
of an economy gathering steam across its 12 districts, with
businesses and consumers made more wary by uncertainty over the
outlook for fiscal policy and conditions in Europe.
"Hiring plans were more cautious for firms doing business in
Europe or in the defense sector," the Fed noted in its Beige
Book report. It was compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of
Philadelphia based on data collected on or before Jan. 4, 2013.
"Reports from the twelve Federal Reserve Districts indicated
that economic activity has expanded since the previous Beige
Book report, with all twelve Districts characterizing the pace
of growth as either modest or moderate," the Fed said.