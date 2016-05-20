UPDATE 3-Rules for 'too big to fail' insurance firms coming soon-Fed official

(Recasts, adds reactions, background)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON May 20 The Federal Reserve will soon
take up rules for insurance companies deemed "too big to fail"
intended to head off risks to U.S. financial stability, Fed
Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Friday.
It will also in coming weeks propose requirements on how
much capital that firms across the industry should hold, he said
in a speech to the National Association of Insurance
Commissioners.
The industry has waited for more than five years to see the
proposals, which are tied to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law passed in 2010 after the financial crisis.
Under the law, federal regulators can determine that
non-bank companies such as American International Group Inc
could put the entire financial system in danger if they
fail, and require they take certain measures to stave off
threats.
Tarullo said he expects the Fed will propose standards for
those systemically important insurance companies that build on
the framework used for large banks and adjust for the unique
nature of the industry. They will include requirements to ensure
the companies have enough liquidity such as stress-testing and
cash flow projections, he added.
Prudential Financial Inc and MetLife Inc,
the largest U.S. life insurer, have also been designated as
systemically important, although a federal judge struck down
MetLife's determination in March. The U.S. government is
currently appealing the decision.
The insurance companies largely welcomed Tarullo's comments,
with a spokesman for Prudential saying it is "encouraged by the
progress that the Federal Reserve is making in designing capital
and liquidity standards tailored to insurance companies."
CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS TO FOLLOW TWO TRACKS
Insurers said the proposal on capital requirements that
Tarullo previewed, which will affect a larger swath of the
industry, will create a sense of certainty.
Capital requirements, the amount of capital that regulators
say a company must have on hand to ward off excessive borrowing
or insolvency, are a complicated issue around the world for
insurers.
Companies say they are too diverse in size and structure to
be able to adhere to one set of requirements. At the same time,
international firms are concerned about variations between
different countries' regulations.
"We need to move ahead with something that makes sense in
our regulatory system for the specific nature of the two groups
of insurance companies we regulate," Tarullo said, adding he
hoped U.S. regulations will inform international
standard-setting.
The Fed's capital level proposals will follow two tracks: one
for smaller holding companies that own banks and one for
systemically important companies.
For insurance holding companies, the Fed is looking into a
"building block approach," where it would aggregate the capital
across a firms different units to calculate a single
requirement, he said.
By using existing "capital frameworks that already apply to
the various units," the proposed approach would create a
"relatively low regulatory burden," he said.
It would also produce capital requirements "reasonably well
tailored to the insurance-related risks for each distinct
jurisdiction and business line," Tarullo added.
For the second set of requirements for systemically
important companies the Fed is working on a "consolidated
approach" using "risk factors that are more appropriate for the
longer-term nature of most insurance liabilities," he said.
The Fed would categorize assets and liabilities into risk
segments, assess each segment, and then set a minimum ratio of
the consolidated capital requirements to capital resources,
Tarullo said.
MetLife's Chief Risk Officer Stanley Talbi told the meeting
after the speech that he was encouraged by the Federal Reserve's
proposed approach for holding companies, but he found the other
capital approach "problematic."
He added Tarullo's comments had created "a little more
certainty."
