Fed will have to block out election distractions - Kaplan

LONDON, April 29 Federal Reserve policymakers
will need to block out the noise being created by upcoming U.S.
elections in their interest rate decisions, Dallas Federal
Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.
"We are going to try and block out what is going on the
political world and election world," Kaplan, said at an event
hosted by think-tank OMFIF.
He added that U.S. interest were likely to go up slower and
peak at lower levels than in the past.
"The natural, the neutral rate is lower today than it was 5
years ago."
"Where the natural, the neutral rate might have been a
couple of hundred basis points higher ten years ago, I think you
are going to see in the world today the rate we ultimately
settle being lower than we are historically accustomed to and
you are going to see the path to getting there as slower than we
are historically accustomed to."
(Reporting by Marc Jones and David Milliken)