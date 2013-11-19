Size of too-big-to-fail problem needs broad tracking -Fed's Kocherlakota

| MINNEAPOLIS
MINNEAPOLIS Nov 18 A top U.S. central banker on
Monday urged fellow regulators to use an array of measures to
determine the size of the so-called too-big-to-fail problem, in
which investors assume that large banks will receive a
government bailout if they run into trouble.
In a speech, the president of the Minneapolis Federal
Reserve Bank, Narayana Kocherlakota, did not comment on monetary
policy or the U.S. economy. Instead he addressed a problem that
continues to hamper financial regulators like the Fed five years
after the worst of the financial crisis.
The U.S. government in 2008 provided funds to help JPMorgan
Chase & Co acquire floundering investment bank Bear
Stearns, and the government itself took on the troubled assets
of the giant insurer AIG, sowing the seeds of the
problem.
While JPMorgan, Citigroup Inc and other Wall Street
banks now have to hold more capital to protect against losses
than before the crisis and must plan ahead for possible
bankruptcies, they still enjoy a too-big-to-fail "subsidy" that
regulators worry allows them to borrow at cheaper rates than
would otherwise be the case.
Many institutions have tried to measure that subsidy but, as
Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery on Monday,
those measures are imperfect.
"Rather than using no measures, policymakers should be
tracking all measures that are viewed as being at least somewhat
informative about the size of the subsidy," Kocherlakota said in
the remarks to be delivered to a conference hosted by his Fed
bank on quantifying the too-big-to-fail subsidy.