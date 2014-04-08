版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 02:16 BJT

Fed's Kocherlakota: Low rates boost stock markets

| ROCHESTER, Minn., April 8

ROCHESTER, Minn., April 8 It should come as no surprise that stock valuations have risen during the long period of near-zero interest rates in the United States, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota told a business group here.

"That's what theory says," he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐