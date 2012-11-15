US could grow 3 pct if budget resolved quickly-Fed's Lacker

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Nov 15 The U.S. economy could expand 3 percent or more next year if Congress resolves disagreements over the budget before the end of this year, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.
"Rapid and convincing progress toward fiscal sustainability ... might release a rush of pent-up spending," he said.
At the same time, the absence of a resolution to the so-called fiscal cliff of expiring tax cuts and drastic spending reductions could lead to a small contraction in the economy lasting one or two quarters, Lacker cautioned.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.