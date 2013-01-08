UPDATE 1-Fed's Lacker warns inflation could pick up next year

By Rick Rothacker
COLUMBIA, South Carolina Jan 8 The Federal
Reserve's latest stimulus plan will not do much to boost growth
and raises the risk of inflation next year, Richmond Fed Bank
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday, echoing remarks he
made last week.
"It is unlikely that the Federal Reserve can push real
growth rates materially higher than they otherwise would be, on
a sustained basis," he said in a speech to a business group.
"I see an increased risk, given the course the (Fed's
policy) committee has set, that inflation pressures emerge and
are not thwarted in a timely way. I see material upside risks to
inflation in 2014 and beyond, given the current trajectory for
monetary policy," he said.
The Fed has held overnight interest rates near zero since
December 2008 and bought about $2.4 trillion in bonds to drive
down borrowing costs and spur growth. It plans to continue
buying bonds until the outlook for employment improves.
A report on Friday showed the economy created 155,000 jobs
in December, but the unemployment rate held at a lofty 7.8
percent.
Most Fed officials think inflation is unlikely to accelerate
with so much slack in the labor market. Lacker, a noted
inflation hawk who dissented at each Fed meeting last year,
still hammered home his warning of risks to price stability.
In comments to reporters after his speech, he said he did
not foresee a near-term quickening of inflation of "very large
proportions" but warned that things could change next year.
"I see a risk of falling behind the curve not this year, but
perhaps in 2014 and beyond," he said.
The Fed targets inflation of 2 percent. Over the 12 months
through November prices were up only 1.4 percent, according to
the central bank's preferred gauge, with so-called core prices
up 1.5 percent.
At the same time, uncertainty over the course of U.S. fiscal
policy has restrained economic growth, contributing to the
lackluster nature of the recovery from the 2007-2009 recession.
The tepid recovery has sparked debate over whether the economy
has throttled back on a longer-term basis.
Lacker, who does not have a vote on Fed policy this year,
said he expected a "significant amount of fiscal uncertainty
will persist well into the year," but that longer-term prospects
were brighter.
"We've had decades here and there with lower growth than
average, and we've had decades with higher growth than average,"
he said. "I don't think the last three years should really
discourage us about the longer-run prospects.
"If you look at the sources of growth it's new ideas and
it's implementing them. This is a great place to implement
innovations," Lacker said.
"I'm fundamentally optimistic because I think the
fundamental ingredients of growth are there. We're just
experiencing some impediments that are slowing things down."