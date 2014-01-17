Fed's Lacker: monetary policy should head off inflation, not bubbles

RICHMOND, Va. Jan 17 Federal Reserve
policymakers should not let concerns over asset bubbles get in
the way of their use of monetary policy to keep inflation on
target, a senior Fed official said on Friday.
"Deflecting monetary policy from its price stability mission
to make up for market imperfections ... seems to me misguided,"
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker told
journalists.
Lacker also said a report showing weak U.S. hiring in
December appeared to be "aberrational" and that the tone of
recent economic data was not close to changing his mind that the
Fed should continue to reduce monthly bond purchases.