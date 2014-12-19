UPDATE 1-Fed's Lacker says he supported "patient" change on guidance

(Adds more comments from Lacker, background on Fed)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 19 A top Federal Reserve official said on Friday that he supported the central bank's addition of the word "patient" to describe its interest rate guidance in its policy statement this week.

"I support the characterization that we can be patient," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told reporters after a Charlotte Chamber of Commerce event. "And that characterization could change from meeting to meeting for me."

Earlier this week, the Fed's policy-setting committee said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to bump interest rates higher, altering a pledge to keep borrowing costs near zero for a "considerable time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.

But when it comes to actually raising interest rates, Lacker said he wants to see a "little more" data before he would support the move.

"My belief is that the time will come next year to raise rates," said Lacker, a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee next year.

Lacker said that while inflation is below the committee's 2 percent goal, the Fed should lift rates before inflation ticks higher, not after.

"I think it would be a mistake to put policy on hold until they appear," Lacker said, referring to inflation pressures.

U.S. consumers are benefiting from a drop in oil prices, he said, adding: "It's an important change. It's like a tax cut."

He pointed out, however, that the boost to consumer spending was not likely to last as oil prices will eventually settle down.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)