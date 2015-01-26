Federal Reserve nominee reports up to $40.1 mln in personal assets

WASHINGTON Jan 26 Federal Reserve nominee Allan
Landon has up to $40.1 million worth of personal assets,
according to government disclosure forms obtained by Reuters,
which would make him one of the wealthiest Fed governors if
confirmed to the post.
The White House put Landon's name forward earlier this month
to fill one of the two empty Fed governor seats, touting the
former Bank of Hawaii CEO's experience in the community banking
industry.
Landon's assets, which include holdings in the Bank of
Hawaii and a Fidelity fund, range from $9.7 million to $40.1
million, according to Landon's public financial disclosure
filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. The agency's
financial disclosure reports require a range of asset size and
not specific amounts.
