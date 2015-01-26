UPDATE 1-Federal Reserve nominee reports up to $40.1 mln in personal assets

(Adds details, background)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Jan 26 Federal Reserve nominee Allan
Landon has up to $40.1 million worth of personal assets,
according to government disclosure forms obtained by Reuters,
which would make him one of the wealthiest Fed governors if
confirmed to the post.
The White House put Landon's name forward earlier this month
to fill one of the two empty Fed governor seats, touting the
former Bank of Hawaii chief executive officer's
experience in the community banking industry.
Landon's personal wealth is high compared to other Fed
governors and well above the previous person on the Fed who
represented the community banking industry. That representative
was former Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke, whose reported assets in
2012 ranged from $4.4 million to $10 million.
Landon's assets, which include holdings in the Bank of
Hawaii and a Fidelity fund, range from $9.7 million to $40.1
million, according to Landon's public financial disclosure
filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. The agency's
financial disclosure reports require a range of asset size and
not specific amounts.
That range is just below the disclosed assets of Fed
Governor Jerome Powell, who was an investment banker at Dillon
Reed and Carlyle Group partner before being appointed to the
Fed.
Among Landon's investments are holdings in the Second Curve
Opportunity Fund, FTVentures and Chronic Intelligence Inc, a
software company based in Utah.
President Barack Obama nominated Landon, 66, on Jan. 6,
after months of pressure from politicians and the community
banking industry's trade group to fill one of the empty board
seats with an industry representative.
Shortly after the nomination, Republican lawmakers attached
a provision to a terrorism insurance law mandating that the Fed
have a permanent seat reserved for a person with experience
working at or supervising a bank with $10 billion or less in
assets.
Landon, a partner at Portland, Oregon-based private
investment fund Community BanCapital, was chief executive of the
Bank of Hawaii from 2004 until 2010.
From 2005-2010, Bank of Hawaii's total assets exceeded $10
billion, according to company filings, though they were just
below that threshold when he was the bank's CFO.
"I'm looking at all that stuff now, particularly in relation
to ... what extent he would or would not be a real voice for
community banks," said Republican Senator David Vitter.
A person familiar with the matter said that, if confirmed,
Landon would represent the Cleveland district on the Fed board.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Spicer in New York and Emily Stephenson in Washington;
Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)