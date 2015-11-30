UPDATE 3-New Fed rule limits its crisis bailout powers

(Recasts headline, rewrites throughout)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve Board on
Monday adopted a rule that stops it from bailing out individual
companies, a change that Congress demanded after the central
bank's controversial decision to help rescue American
International Group and others during the financial
crisis.
The rule is designed to help end the notion of individual
financial companies being "too big to fail," by allowing the Fed
to rescue only the broader financial system instead of
individual companies. Under the rule, the Fed can make emergency
loans that can potentially be used by at least five companies,
but it cannot make more ad hoc rescues like its efforts to save
AIG during the crisis.
The Fed adopted the rules after the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform law required the central bank to curtail
emergency loans to individual companies and to insolvent
companies. The final regulations define insolvent companies as
those that had failed to pay "undisputed debts" in the previous
90 days.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said during the meeting that the
regulations would better balance the Fed's need to respond in a
crisis with the concern that managers expecting a bailout in the
worst-case scenario would be more likely to take big risks to
try to turn their companies around in times of stress.
There has been "a longstanding tension of confronting moral
hazard with wanting to retain flexibility," said Tarullo, the
Fed's point person on regulatory issues.
As the financial crisis intensified in 2008, the Fed invoked
its little-used emergency lending power to help stave off the
failure of AIG. It also lent money to JPMorgan Chase & Co to
help reduce the bank's potential losses from buying Bear
Stearns, which was on the brink of collapse.
The Fed also enacted a series of more general emergency
programs, in all providing $710 billion in loans and guarantees
to a wide range of financial companies. Those programs were
separate from the much larger Fed asset and bond purchases known
as quantitative easing.
In September 2008, the Fed refused to bail out Lehman
Brothers, which according to senior officials at the central
bank was not solvent and therefore could not be rescued. The
investment bank filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, even as
other troubled financial companies, such as Citigroup Inc,
received multiple rescues from the government.
The Fed's crisis-era loans have been repaid and the
guarantees ended, ultimately earning the central bank a net
profit of $30 billion, according to a September Congressional
Research Service review.
But critics have argued that the Fed overreached during the
crisis, using its emergency authority in ways not clearly
foreseen by lawmakers.
The Fed routinely lends money to banks on a short-term basis
to smooth the operations of the financial system, which is part
of its mandate. But since the 1930s, it has had the power to
lend more broadly in a crisis.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Andrea Ricci, Nick Zieminski, Dan Wilchins and Dan Grebler)