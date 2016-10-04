U.S. regulators say will review Wall Street 'living wills'

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Oct 4 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it has received Wall Street plans for how to wind down leading banks in the case of bankruptcy and regulators will begin reviewing that paperwork.
The 'living will' paperwork came from eight leading banks including Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Fed and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will decide whether the leading banks can feasibly be wound down in the case of a financial crisis or bankruptcy.
Any bank that does not meet the regulators' test may be forced to break itself into smaller lenders. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.