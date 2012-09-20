Fed's Lockhart says supported new easing push

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 20 The Federal Reserve's latest monetary stimulus was necessary to deal with a weak economy and does not pose inflation risks, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.
Lockhart said he expects to see positive effects from the Fed's $40 billion monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities within the next few months, adding that the U.S. central bank should review the program at the end of the year.
"I simply came to the conclusion on a net basis that (it) would help the economy," Lockhart told reporters after a speech on workforce development. "The potential risks associated with that were not severe and were and will be in the future manageable."
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.