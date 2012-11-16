Lockhart says U.S. economy in need of Fed stimulus

Nov 16 The U.S. labor market has provided some
hopeful signs in recent months, but is far from full health and
the economy will likely need "aggressive" support from the
Federal Reserve for some time, a top Fed official said on
Friday.
"I expect that continued aggressive use of balance sheet
monetary tools will be appropriate and justified by economic
conditions for some time even if fiscal cliff issues are
properly addressed," said Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President
Dennis Lockhart.
He said that his base case was for the economy to grow only
modestly above a 2-percent trend, adding that his forecast did
not take into account the downside risks posed by the $600
billion "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts
set to take hold early next year.