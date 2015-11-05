Fed succeeded in shifting market view of rates liftoff -Lockhart

Nov 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve in its last
policy statement was deliberately trying to convince investors
of a possible December interest rate hike, and was successful in
doing so, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on
Thursday.
"Going into that (October) meeting, I felt a successful
outcome would be expectations aligning with the view that
'liftoff' at our upcoming December meeting is a possibility, but
not a certainty," Lockhart said in remarks prepared for delivery
at a conference in Switzerland.
"I am satisfied that was accomplished."
Lockhart said the final decision on a December rate hike
remains subject to how the U.S. economy performs over the next
few weeks and whether any new perceived risks arise - as
happened in August when global market turbulence prompted the
U.S. central bank to delay an expected hike in September.
But he said he now thinks the case for what will be the
first rate hike in about a decade will only strengthen before
the Fed's December meeting.
"At this juncture, it's my assessment that the U.S. economy
is likely in an above-potential growth phase, with labor markets
continuing to improve, and with an underlying inflationary trend
that, if not rapidly moving toward the (Federal Open Market
Committee's) objective, is at least not moving away from that
objective," Lockhart said. "I think the case for liftoff will
continue to firm up."
The pace of rate hikes after that, he said, "will most
appropriately be very gradual."
The Fed's specific reference to its "next meeting" in the
October statement had a quick impact on investor expectations,
which shifted away from betting a rate hike would not happen
until the spring. Fed officials had been frustrated by the gap
between what markets felt the central bank would do and what
most Fed policymakers were saying in public.
With the economy continuing to grow, Lockhart said he felt
slack in labor market was "substantially, but not completely,
closed."
